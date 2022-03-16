STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Militant killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

Indian paramilitary soldiers stand guard during a surprise check operation in Srinagar. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: An unidentified militant was killed in an encounter with security forces on the outskirts of Srinagar city on Wednesday, police said. Acting on specific inputs about the presence of militants in the Nowgam area of the city, the security forces had launched a cordon-and-search operation there, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened fire at the security personnel, who retaliated. In the ensuing exchange of fire, an unidentified militant was killed, the official said, adding, the operation is on.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said some militants have been trapped and they include those involved in the March 9 killing of a sarpanch in Khonmoh area of the city. "#Terrorists of proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF involved in the recent #killing of Khanmoh's #Sarpanch Sameer Bhat, trapped in Nowgam #encounter," the IGP tweeted.

