No decision yet on NRC at national level: Union Minister Nityanand Rai

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai informed Parliament that government is yet to take a decision on preparing the National Register of Citizens at national level.

Rai was responding to a question by Trinamool Congress MP Mala Roy who asked about the status of having a NRC for the entire country. Roy also asked when the work related to NRC will be completed along with the status of NRC in Assam.

In a written reply, Rai said, "Till now, the Government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level. On the Supreme Court directions, the supplementary list of inclusions and the list of exclusions for NRC, Assam were published on August 31, 2019."