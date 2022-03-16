STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Over 2 lakh trees illegally chopped down in Maharashtra in four years; 48,000 cases registered

Thackeray in his written reply said, "As many as 2,84,171 trees were illegally chopped down in the last four years. The value is estimated to be Rs 21.95 crore." 

Published: 16th March 2022 04:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 04:24 PM   |  A+A-

Trees, Green Cover

Image used for representational purposes only.

By PTI

MUMBAI: More than two lakh trees have been illegally chopped down in Maharashtra in the last four years and over 48,000 complaints have been lodged in this regard in various parts of the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray informed the state legislative Council on Wednesday.

The chief minister was responding to a starred question raised by Shiv Sena legislator Maneesha Kayande.

Thackeray in his written reply said, "As many as 2,84,171 trees were illegally chopped down in the last four years. The value is estimated to be Rs 21.95 crore." 

"At least 48,893 criminal cases have been filed during this period, of which 1,435 are registered as serious offences. The remaining cases have been categorised as mild offences and many have been settled after negotiations between officials and accused persons," the chief minister said.

In the four-year period, 991 vehicles were allegedly used for illegal felling and transportation of trees, he said.

Thackeray holds the charge of the forest department, after his cabinet colleague Sanjay Rathod resigned from the post in March 2021.

In a written reply to another starred question by Kayande, Thackeray said, "Mumbai suburban district has lost 1.08 sq km of mangrove area between 2021 and 2019. The figure is reported in the recently published India State Forest Report 2021." There have been some attempts for afforestation on the lost area.

The area is 1,911.33 hectares, he said. As many as 8,000 illegal constructions have been razed by the state mangrove cell as well, the chief minister added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp