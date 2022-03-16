PM Modi urges kids in 12-14 age group to get jabbed, says vaccine plan is science-driven

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Urging children in the age group of 12-14 years to get vaccinated and senior citizens to get booster doses, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserted that India's Covid vaccination drive is science-driven and people-powered.

"Today is an important day in India's efforts to vaccinate our citizens. Now onwards, youngsters in the 12-14 age group are eligible for vaccines, and those above 60 are eligible for precaution doses. I urge people in these age groups to get vaccinated," Modi said as India began to vaccinate its children in the age group of 12-14 years and those above 60 years for booster shots. An estimated 4.71 crore children aged 12-14 will be vaccinated against Covid-19, while about 13.75 crore people above 60 will be eligible for booster shots.

"India's vaccination drive, which is the largest in the world, is science-driven," he asserted. His remarks assume significance as some experts objected to the government vaccinating children in the age group of 12-14 years, saying that not enough scientific data is available to prove that it will safeguard them against Covid.

In a series of tweets, Modi said: "Over the last year, India's vaccination drive has been people-powered. Unlike other nations where we are witnessing a lot of vaccine hesitancy, people here have taken their doses and urged others to get vaccinated as soon as possible. This is heartening to see."

Sharing India's vaccine journey, the Prime Minister said that work to create vaccines began in early 2020 to "protect our citizens and strengthen our fight against the pandemic.

"How our scientists, innovators and the private sector rose to the occasion is commendable," he added.

In January 2021, India began its vaccination drive for doctors, healthcare and frontline workers. "The aim was to ensure those at the forefront of the fight against COVID get proper protection at the earliest," he said.

In March 2021, vaccination was started for those above 60 and those over 45 with co-morbidities. "Later, the vaccination opened for all those above 18," he said.

Modi said it should make every Indian proud that the vaccines are free of cost for those who want it. "Today, India has administered over 180 crore doses, including over nine crore doses in the age group of 15-17 and over two crore precaution doses. This forms an important protective shield for our citizens against COVID-19," he said.

He also highlighted India's global efforts in its fight against Covid-19. "In line with India's ethos of caring for the entire planet, we sent vaccines to several nations under the Vaccine Maitri programme. I am glad that India's vaccination efforts have made the global fight against COVID-19 stronger," he said.

India has supplied 16.29 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to 98 countries till February 21.

Noting that India is in a much better position to fight the deadly pandemic as the country was able to manufacture 'Made in India' vaccines and granted approval to other vaccines after a due process of evaluation.

However, he cautioned that people should continue to follow all Covid-related precautions.