STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann assumes office

The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat, according to an official release here.

Published: 16th March 2022 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 06:55 PM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday assumed the charge of his office at the Punjab Civil Secretariat here. Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister earlier in the day.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mann in a swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan, the ancestral village of legendary freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. Mann received rousing welcome by employees standing around and in balconies. He also waived at them.

The CM took guard of honour from the 82nd Battalion of the Punjab Police at the Civil Secretariat, according to an official release here.

ALSO READ: Will work together for growth of Punjab, says PM Modi to Bhagwant Mann

Chief Secretary Anirudh Tewari and Director General of Police V K Bhawra, along with senior IAS officers, welcomed Mann by presenting him bouquets.

After taking the charge of his office, Mann in a short but clear message to the officers and employees said people of the state have given a historic mandate and his government will work for pro-people policies.

Mann also assured that the officers and employees will work in tandem for the betterment of the lives of people, the release said.

ALSO READ: Won't waste a single day, Bhagwant Mann promises Punjab after being sworn in as CM

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhagwant Mann
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp