Punjab Congress leaders blame Navjot Singh Sidhu, Charanjit Singh Channi over poll debacle

Gurpreet Singh, who lost from Bassi Pathana seat from where Channi's brother Manohar Singh fought as an independent candidate, blamed Channi.

Published: 16th March 2022 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Charanjit Singh Channi (File Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Congress leaders have demanded that former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu should be shown the door and blamed them for the party's debacle in the polls.

In a meeting of party candidates from the Malwa region of the state called by AICC Punjab affairs in-charge Harish Chaudhary on Tuesday, many leaders blamed infighting and indiscipline for the heavy defeat.

Gurpreet Singh, who lost from Bassi Pathana seat from where Channi's brother Manohar Singh fought as an independent candidate, blamed Channi. "The former Punjab CM is the only reason for the defeat. People did not like Channi as the CM face. He should be expelled. How could people of Punjab listen to Channi when his brother did not. Had Sidhu been the CM face, we would have won at least 50 seats," he said.

Pointed out that Sidhu himself lost from Amritsar East, Singh blamed Channi again. "When Channi was the CM face, what could Sidhu do?"

Former minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said, "Both Channi and Sidhu should resign as they are responsible for this defeat. When I was removed from the cabinet after Amarinder Singh was shown the door, what was my fault? Now, both of them have scripted the debacle of the party. Infighting led to this. Channi's statement on migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar in the state also triggered an uproar," he said.

Another former minister, Randeep Singh Nabha said internal fighting and indiscipline among senior leaders prompted the voters to think that AAP was a better alternative. The point of indiscipline was raised also by former minister Amarinder Raja Warring. "Congress lost due to indiscipline and senior leaders who did not speak to each other," he said.

Former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said, "The reasons because of which we lost will be out in the open soon. I do not think that the party was weak or we lost because of the leadership." Chaudhary said he was taking responsibility for the defeat. Channi and Sidhu also attended the meeting but did not comment.

