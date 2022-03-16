Rajya Sabha members express concern over rising cases of cancer

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha members on Wednesday expressed concern over the rising cases of cancer in the country and suggested various measures, including regular check-up camps in rural areas and mandatory warning on processed meat packets, to tackle the disease.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, BJP's Mahesh Poddar demanded that cancer warning should be made mandatory on packets of processed meat in line with tobacco products.

He said the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) of the World Health Organisation (WHO) had announced in 2015 that consumption of processed meat and red meat may cause cancer.

Expressing concern over the increased consumption of processed meat in India, the BJP member said the country could witness as high as 16 lakh cases annually by 2025.

He suggested that in line with tobacco products, the government should make cancer warning mandatory on processed meat packets as well.

Senior SP member Rewati Raman Singh too expressed concern over the rising cases of cancer, saying about 1,400-1,600 people are losing their lives due to the disease everyday.

He warned that if preventive measures are not taken, the disease could "become a Tsunami." Stating that 60 per cent of India's population lives in the rural areas, Singh suggested that regular check-up camps should be organised for early detection of cancer among people.

He also made a case for removal of GST on medicines used for treatment of cancer.

Congress member L Hanumanthaiah demanded that a special grant should be given to Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru to establish of a full-fledged proton therapy facility.

He said the institute needs Rs 550 crore to set up the facility, and it is only seeking Rs 230 crore under special grant from the central government. Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said that Rajya Sabha MPs can contribute to the institute.

In his Zero Hour mention, Jose K Mani of KC (M) expressed concern over "unregulated rise" in fares of air tickets, especially to Gulf countries, which is affecting millions of Indians working there.

He said the air ticket which normally cost Rs 15,000-Rs 25,000 (two way journey), rises to Rs 50,000-Rs 70,000 during the vacation times (April-August) and festivals.

Due to the high ticket cost, Indians working in Gulf countries cannot afford to come to India to meet their families, he said. He urged the Civil Aviation ministry to impose a ceiling on the ticket prices.

NCP member Vandana Chavan expressed concern over instances of misinformation during health crisis situations, and demanded that the government should develop a credible platform that provides "fast, accurate, authentic information" that is easily understandable.

This, she said, will also safeguard the interest of the government as well as people. She said during the Covid pandemic, there was a spate of fake news, rumours and disinformation, that was spread among people through social media platforms.

Ashok Bajpai of the BJP said it has been noted that vehicles even in good conditions are scrapped after 10 years, which is a loss for the country. He suggested that vehicles should be permitted even after 10 years if they are in good condition.