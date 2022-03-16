STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rape accused attempts to escape police custody in Guwahati, shot to death

He was being taken to the crime scene for further investigation when the accused reportedly attacked police personnel accompanying him and attempted to flee on Tuesday night.

Published: 16th March 2022 01:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 01:40 PM   |  A+A-

Police Encounter

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

GUWAHATI:  A prime accused in the gang-rape of a minor girl was gunned down by police here while allegedly trying to escape from custody, an official said on Wednesday. He was being taken to the crime scene for further investigation when the accused reportedly attacked police personnel accompanying him and attempted to flee on Tuesday night, the official claimed.

Police then opened fire at the man, he said. The accused was taken to the Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH), where he was declared brought-dead. GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sharma said he was brought to the hospital around 1 am, and there were four bullet injuries in his body. "He had no heart beat when he was brought here. We have kept his body in the morgue and will hand it to his family after conducting the post-mortem," Sharma said.

Police said that two women personnel were also injured in the attack by the accused, but they were out of danger. The accused, who was absconding since the mother of the girl filed a complaint with the police on March 8, was arrested on Tuesday from Dampur area in Kamrup district.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped at a hotel in Guwahati by five men, two of whom had assaulted her on an earlier occasion, too, police had said.

As per the complaint lodged by the minor's mother, two of the five culprits, who had first sexually assaulted the girl on February 16 and shot a video of the act, allegedly threatened to leak the clip if she revealed the matter to anyone.

On February 19, however, the two men, promising to delete the video, met the girl again in another hotel and along with others forced themselves on her. A search operation is underway to nab the other accused, police added.

Assam has witnessed a spurt in police encounters since Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assumed office on May 10 last year, as 39 people have been killed and at least 89 injured in such incidents since then.

Sarma had on Tuesday said in the assembly that crime rate decreased in the state following police action on alleged criminals when they attempt to escape from custody or attack personnel. He asserted there has been a 30-per cent decline in the crime rate, taking into account the number of cases registered in police stations during January-February of 2021 as compared to the same period this year.

Action has also been initiated against police officers who have acted outside the ambit of law, Sarma added. Meanwhile, Spl DGP (Law & Order) GP Singh, said in a tweet on Wednesday: "Rape represents regressive mindset of controlling, scarring and destroying a girl/women's mind and body. Assam Police would use all instruments of law to fight this evil. As a father and a cop, grateful to @CMOfficeAssam for crystal clear directions to this effect."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Guwahati Police Guwahati crime Guwahati rape Guwahati police encounter
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp