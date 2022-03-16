STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Samajwadi Party scored moral victory over BJP in UP polls: Akhilesh

Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of party leader and former minister Narendra Verma's brother Mahendra Verma.

Published: 16th March 2022 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday said his outfit scored a moral victory in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls as it is "expanding" while the BJP has "shrunk", apparently referring to the number of seats bagged by his party.

The BJP combine got 273 seats while the SP-led alliance bagged 125 seats in the elections. "In the elections, 'samajwadis' (sociallists) got moral victory. With the struggle of socialist workers and leaders, and the cooperation of people, the Samajwadi Party is expanding and the BJP has shrunk," Akhilesh Yadav said in Sitapur, according to the SP's official Twitter handle.

Yadav was in Sitapur to condole the death of party leader and former minister Narendra Verma's brother Mahendra Verma.

On the way to Sitapur, a bull came in front of the Yadav's vehicle. "In the journey, you will get bulls. If you can move forward, go ahead.

The journey is difficult in UP, if you can move, go ahead," he said posting a video of the incident.

  • Sankaramani

    Moral victory cannot give you any power or solace. You can not get any favour for your friends from the govt. Another 5 years you have to keep watching what Yogi is going to do. Your party may be destroyed in these 5 years. 10 years out of power
    1 day ago reply
