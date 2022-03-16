STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three killed, nearly six hurt in clash over land in Uttar Pradesh's Amethi

More than half a dozen people were seriously injured and were referred to the district hospital, Gauriganj, for treatment and all the three deceased were from the same side.

Image used for representational purposes only(File Photo)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Three persons were killed and nearly half-a-dozen other injured in a violent clash over a land dispute in Amethi district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday night. The incident took place at Rajapur Gungwach village of Amethi, Kotwali area. A large contingent of police personnel was deployed in the village after the incident.

According to sources, there was a dispute over a piece of land between two residents of the village, Ram Dulare and Sankata Prasad Yadav. On Tuesday evening, it flared up and a fierce fight broke out between the two sides. 

More than half a dozen people were seriously injured and were referred to the district hospital, Gauriganj, for treatment. All the three deceased were from the same side. Sources said that Sankatha Prasad and his sons Hanuman and Amresh Yadav died during treatment. In this regard, Circle Officer of Amethi said that the police are investigating the whole matter. Necessary action will be taken against the guilty, he said.

As per the local sources, there was a vacant plot adjacent to Sankata Prasad's residence. Sankata is the former village head of Rajapur Ganguwach. It is reported that there persons including Ram Dulare were out to grab the plot and Sankata Prasad resisted it. 

Consequently, a fierce fight broke out between the two sides and Ram Dulare along with two others assaulted Sankata Prasad, his sons and his wife with sharp-edged weapons and sticks. 
 

