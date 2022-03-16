Three Lashkar-e-Toiba militants killed in Srinagar encounter

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants of the Lashkar-e-Toiba were killed in an encounter with troops on Wednesday in Nowgam, an area on the outskirts of Srinagar.

A police official said security men laid siege around Nowgam area yesterday evening after receiving inputs about the presence of militants there.

He said during the search operation, militants fired on the troops and in the ensuing gunfight, which continued till this morning, three militants were killed.

“All the slain militants belonged to Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF,” he said.

Earlier, Inspector General of Police (IGP) had stated that the militants involved in the killing of sarpanch Sameer Ahmad were trapped in the encounter.

Sameer, who was a PDP sarpanch, was shot dead by militants inside his home in Khunmoh area in the outskirts of Srinagar on March 9.