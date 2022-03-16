STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Uttarakhand BJP likely to meet after Holi for electing legislature party leader

A senior BJP leader said that the party has decided for the legislature party meeting on March 19 evening or the next day morning.

Published: 16th March 2022 10:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2022 10:24 AM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand's new BJP president Madan Kaushik

Uttarakhand BJP president Madan Kaushik. (File Photo)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: The Uttarakhand Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party is likely to take place either on March 19 or 20 to elect the party leader, said a senior BJP leader on Wednesday.

A senior BJP leader said, "Holi will be celebrated on March 19 in Kumaon. So we have decided for the legislature party meeting on March 19 evening or the next day morning. Apart from the party observer, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and co-observer Meenakshi Lekhi, Union Minister and party's Uttarakhand in-charge Pralhad Joshi will also be present."

The BJP state president Madan Kaushik said that all the party MLAs have been asked to come to Dehradun soon after Holi.

