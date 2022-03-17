STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

188 cases of custodial death in Gujarat in 2 years: Government

The compensation was paid in all those cases for which the government had received recommendations, Patel informed the House.

Published: 17th March 2022 02:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

A report on custodial deaths in Tamil Nadu.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government on Thursday said 188 cases of custodial death were reported in the state during the last two years. The government made the submission in a written reply in the state Assembly.

Responding to a question raised by Congress MLA Paresh Dhanani during the Question Hour, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, who also holds the Home portfolio, informed the House that 88 incidents of custodial death took place in 2020, while 100 cases were reported in 2021.

To a sub-question about action taken by the government against erring police officers, Patel said the state government had lodged FIRs, initiated departmental inquiries, issued suspension orders and even imposed cash penalties on such officers.

The government gave a compensation of Rs 6 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, the CM said.

The compensation was paid in all those cases for which the government had received recommendations, Patel informed the House.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gujarat Custodial death
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp