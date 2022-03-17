STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

After G-23 meeting, Rahul Gandhi meets Congress veteran Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Sources said Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and another G 23 leader Anand Sharma also joined Hooda at Azad's residence in the deliberations.

Published: 17th March 2022 02:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A day after the crucial meeting of G-23 leaders, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met Bhupinder Singh Hooda and is learnt to have discussed revamping the party and the way forward following its loss in five Assembly elections.

G-23 is a group of dissenting Congress leaders who have demanded organisational overhaul. After the meeting, Hooda, the former chief minister of Haryana, visited Ghulam Nabi Azad, a part of the G-23, at the latter's residence.

Hooda and Azad were reported to have discussed concrete proposals to strengthen the Congress and ensure collective leadership and decision making as demanded by the grouping which met on Wednesday and signed a joint statement.

Sources said Deputy Leader of the Congress in Rajya Sabha and another G 23 leader Anand Sharma also joined Hooda at Azad's residence in the deliberations.

The grouping had yesterday said the "only way forward for the Congress was to adopt a model of inclusive and collective leadership and decision making at all levels." The G-23 sources said they want to strengthen the Congress and "not undermine it in any way." Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Hooda is significant in the context of the G23 statement and the telephonic conversation Azad had with Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday to convey the intentions of the meeting at his residence.

Sources said Azad was likely to meet Sonia Gandhi with proposals soon and discussions were underway on course correction within the party.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi G 23 Bhupinder Singh Hooda
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp