Anti-corruption helpline to be launched on martyrdom day of Bhagat Singh: Punjab CM Mann

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A day after taking oath, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced that an anti-corruption helpline would be launched on March 23 on the martyrdom day of Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh. He also announced a 'Best Performance Award' for civil and police officers every quarter for making a difference in the lives of the common man at the grassroots level.

Promising a corruption-free government, Mann addressing his maiden meeting after assuming charge as Chief Minister here at the CMO on Thursday afternoon announced that his government would launch a WhatsApp number on March 23 exclusively for the public to upload videos of corrupt officials demanding bribe for their day to day work or indulging in other malpractices so that such erring officials could be given an exemplary punishment.

"The anti-corruption helpline number will be my personal WhatsApp number. If anyone asks you for a bribe, please make a video or audio record of it and send it to me. We will take strict action against the corrupt. There will be no corruption in Punjab," he said.

Sources claimed that since the AAP government took over, land registries were reportedly being done free of cost -- something unheard of in the state.

Mann also said that his government would not indulge in political vendetta and asked the entire state administration to discharge their duties fearlessly without any political pressure, unlike earlier regimes, with utmost dedication, sincerity and honesty to fulfil the aspirations of Punjabis who have voted AAP to power with an unprecedented verdict. Mann further said, "I don't keep a red diary like the earlier political parties and have only a green one so you need not worry about any vendetta."

He exhorted the top brass of the state civil and police administration to discharge their duties as public servants in letter and spirit, thus respecting the massive mandate got by the AAP in the recently concluded assembly polls.

Mann said that the people who have given the AAP an opportunity to serve the state are the real rulers in the democracy having the power to allow leaders to rule or show them the door. Taking a cue from the performance of the Indian cricket team, Mann said, "Matches are won or lost but it is the team spirit which matters." Therefore, he urged the officers to display team spirit immaculately to make Punjab as the frontrunner state. He further said, "Our prime concern should be to make our state the real Punjab not London, California or Paris."

Appreciating the enormous capabilities and capacities of both civil and police officers, Mann said, "I expect you to respect the common man and in turn we would too give you respect and due recognition in exhibiting the real spirit of being a public servant." Without mincing any words, he said, "Corrupt officers have no place in my government and if any such complaint comes to my notice, then don't expect any sort of sympathy for such officers."

Mann also announced that both civil and police officers would be rewarded with a 'Best Performance Award' each quarter for making a difference in the lives of common man at the grass roots level besides ensuring free and fair justice

to one and all to boost their morale. He hoped this initiative would motivate the other officers to perform far better and efficaciously. He also directed the DGP to send a congratulatory message to the family members of all police employees on their birthday to instil a sense of belongingness.

Reiterating his commitment to make Punjab a model state, Mann said the foremost concern of his government would be to create abundant job opportunities for the youth to check the unfortunate trend of brain drain from the state to foreign shores. He said, "This scenario has even forced the poor and hapless parents to sell of their properties to send their wards abroad for better prospects to earn a livelihood."

He promised that his government would soon come up with a comprehensive action plan to generate tremendous job potential for unemployed youth as a top priority.

Earlier in the day, the first session of the 16th state assembly started with Pro-tem Speaker Inderbir Singh Nijjar administering the oath as Member of the House to the newly elected MLAs including Mann.