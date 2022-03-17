STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhagavad Gita to be part of school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 in Gujarat: Government

Published: 17th March 2022

school students

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

GANDHINAGAR: The Gujarat government on Thursday announced in the Assembly that the Bhagavad Gita will be a part of the school syllabus for Classes 6 to 12 across the state from the academic year 2022-23.

Education Minister Jitu Vaghani made the announcement in the legislative Assembly during a discussion on budgetary allocations for the education department.

The decision to introduce the values and principles enshrined in the Bhagavad Gita in school curriculum was in line with the new National Education Policy (NEP) unveiled by the Centre, which advocates the introduction of modern and ancient culture, traditions and knowledge systems so that students feel proud of India's rich and diverse culture, the minister said.

Speaking to reporters later, Vaghani said people from all faiths have accepted the moral values and principles outlined in the ancient Hindu scripture.

"Hence, we have decided to introduce the Bhagavad Gita in the school curriculum for Classes 6 to 12.

For students of Classes 6 to 8, the scripture will be introduced in the textbook of 'Sarvangi Shikshan' (holistic education).

From Classes 9 to 12, it will be introduced in the form of storytelling in the textbook of the first language," he said.

Schools will also organise activities based on the scripture such as prayers, shloka recitation, comprehension, drama, quiz, painting and elocution competitions, he said.

Study material such as books and audio-video CDs will be provided to schools by the government, the minister added.

