STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bulandshahr violence: Court allows filing sedition charge against accused

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries in the violence triggered after cattle carcasses were found outside Chingrawathi village in Bulandshahr.

Published: 17th March 2022 03:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 03:06 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel, Court hammer, law

Image for representational purpose only.

By PTI

BULANDSHAHR: A local court has allowed the filing of sedition charge against 36 accused in the 2018 Syana mob violence case here, in which two people, including a police officer, were killed, officials said on Thursday.

Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a local resident Sumit had died of bullet injuries in the violence triggered after cattle carcasses were found outside Chingrawathi village in Bulandshahr.

The police had filed two reports in connection with the case. The first report pertained to inciting the mob to cause violence and causing damage to government property.

They had then booked 27 people, including Yogesh Raj, and about 60 unidentified people. The second report was filed against those involved in cow slaughter. Yogesh Raj was granted bail by the Allahabad High Court in September 2019 which was opposed in the Supreme Court by Rajni, wife of the slain police officer.

He had won the district panchayat member election from Ward No. 5 in May 2020. He surrendered to the court of Additional District Judge after his bail was rejected in the Supreme Court in January this year.

In June 2019, the government had allowed the police to also include sedition charge on the accused.

Now, the court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge has allowed the police to book the accused under Section 124A (sedition) of the Indian Penal Code.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bulandshahr violence
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp