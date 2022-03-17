STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Court allows Elgar case accused advocate Surendra Gadling to use jail computer

Gadling, arrested by the Pune police in June 2018, is currently lodged in the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai awaiting trial.

Published: 17th March 2022 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 01:19 PM   |  A+A-

Hammer, gavel

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special NIA court here on Wednesday allowed advocate Surendra Gadling, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to use computer available in the prison where he is lodged, for an hour two days a week.

Gadling, arrested by the Pune police in June 2018, is currently lodged in the Taloja central prison in Navi Mumbai awaiting trial.

He had sought the court's nod to use a laptop, saying he wants to prepare his defence.

However, special judge DE Kothalikar, presiding over the NIA court, granted him permission to use the jail's computer two days a week for an hour.

Meanwhile, the court allowed a plea of another accused, lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj who is currently on bail, to reside in Mumbai's suburb of Oshiwara.

Bharadwaj, granted bail by the Bombay High Court in December 2021, was staying in neighbouring Thane city post-release from jail and later requested the court to allow her to reside in Oshiwara with a friend.

The court also granted a petition of Jyoti Jagtap, a co-accused, to receive a set of books, namely 'Cure for Procrastination', 'The Book of Overthinking - Stop the Cycle of Worry' and 'Atomic Habits', in the prison.

Besides Gadling and the duo, several other activists and academicians have been named as accused in the case which relates to violence at Koregaon Bhima village in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

According to the Pune Police, "inflammatory" speeches and "provocative" statements made at the 'Elgar Parishad' conclave held in Pune on December 31, 2017, had triggered violence at Koregaon Bhima the next day.

The police have alleged that the conclave was backed by Maoists.

The case was later taken over by the National Investigation Agency(NIA).

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
advocate Surendra Gadling Elgar Parishad NIA
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp