Cracks in farmers' ranks as SKM breaks ties with Samyukta Samaj for contesting Punjab elections

CHANDIGARH: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has decided that the leaders of the Samyukta

Samaj Morcha (SSM) are no more a part of it, as they contested the recent election in Punjab.

Senior SKM leader Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “In the national meeting on January 15, it was decided by consensus that any farm union associated with the Morcha that forms a party for the polls, or any leader who enters the fray, will not remain in the SKM.

Consequently, after this decision, farm unions and leaders who formed parties and contested elections in Punjab under Samyukta Samaj Morcha and its alliance partner Samyukta Sangharsh Party were out of the Morcha, If need be, this decision would be reviewed in April after the Punjab assembly elections, the SKM leader said.

“The seven-member coordination committee of the Morcha had called a meeting of representatives of all the organizations at Gandhi Peace Foundation in Delhi on March 14 to decide the manner of reviewing the decision and the upcoming programme of the Morcha. But without waiting for the decision of the Morcha, the supporters of SSM and SSP led by Balbir Singh Rajewal and Gurnam Singh Charuni, respectively, forcibly reached the meeting place and occupied the meeting hall and started a meeting in parallel. In order to avoid any untoward incident, the committee decided that the delegates who came from all over the country on its invitation would hold their meeting in the open lawn outside,’’ he said.

Morcha sticks to decision

