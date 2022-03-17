STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

JAIPUR: A Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Rajasthan's Dholpur district, police said on Thursday. They identified the accused as Lalu Thakur, Dhan Singh Thakur, Vipin Thakur, Mohit Thakur, Sachin Thakur and Lokendra Singh Thakur.

When the victim, along with her husband and children, was returning home from the farm on Tuesday, the accused allegedly stopped and thrashed the couple.

Her husband, in a bid to save himself, fled away after he was hit with a country-made pistol, the police said.

Later, the accused allegedly gang-raped the woman at gunpoint in front of her children, she mentioned in her statement to the police.

An FIR has been registered at Kanchanpur police station under Section 376-D (gang-rape) of the Indian Penal Code, and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the police said. The accused and the victim belong to the same village, they said.

"The case is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far," Circle officer of Dholpur (rural) Vijay Kumar Singh said.

