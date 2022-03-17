FSSAI CEO Arun Singhal emphasises on development of environment-friendly packaging

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Packaging (IIP) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry organised a one-day academia meet on the topic, 'Future roadmap for safe, secure and sustainable food packaging' on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Eros Hotel in Nehru Place which was attended by entrepreneurs and professionals of the industry. Arun Singhal, CEO, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) was the chief guest while SN Jha, DDG, Agricultural Engineering of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) was the guest of honour.

Singhal emphasised on development and use of environment-friendly packaging. Jha spoke about the how there is less awarness about the latest developments and technologies in the field of packaging. He suggested to conduct more seminars to discuss such developments. There were technical sessions followed with a 'research conclave' wherein knowledge related to the subject was discussed by prominent personalities of the industry.

Others who were present during the event were Sunil Jain, vice chairman, IIP, Subodh Gupta, former chairman, IIP, Tanweer Alam, director, IIP and Madhab Chakraborty, joint director IIP. Alam, while giving the welcome address highlighted the importance of packaging and how the process adds brand and value to the product.