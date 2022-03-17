STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Japanese PM to visit India from March 19-20

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on Thursday that the summit will be held on Saturday.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Saturday to hold the 14th India-Japan summit with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will be undertaking an official visit to India from March 19-20.

He said the summit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review and further strengthen bilateral ties.

