J&K government to provide Rs 50,000 for marriage of poor girls

The money will be given before her marriage, for which she will be required to apply at least a month in advance to the District Social Welfare (DSW) officer concerned.

Published: 17th March 2022

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Lt-Governor administration has restructured the marriage assistance scheme in Jammu and Kashmir to provide Rs 50,000 financial assistance to the girls of poor families for their wedding.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the Administrative Council chaired by L-G Manoj Sinha on Wednesday.

As per the restructured scheme, any girl of legally marriageable age belonging to a family covered under Antyodaya Anna Yojana or having Priority Household ration card, will be eligible for the one-time financial help. 

The money will be given before her marriage, for which she will be required to apply at least a month in advance to the District Social Welfare (DSW) officer concerned.

The DSW officer will have to verify the details of the beneficiary regarding marital status, age and if she is availing benefits under other schemes like Ladli Beti. He will also be responsible for ensuring disbursement of the money.

To further promote girl-child education, additional eligibility of completing elementary education by the beneficiary before her marriage has been included.

However, to provide a smooth transition in this regard, a grace period of three years, i.e., up to March 31, 2025, is being provided.

