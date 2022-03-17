STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government issues Holi guidelines; says people should avoid large gatherings

The government said Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to ensure the coronavirus infection does not spread.

Published: 17th March 2022 02:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Holi,Colours, gulaal

For representational purposes only. (P Ravindra Babu | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government on Thursday issued guidelines for Holi, saying people should celebrate the festival of colours without congregating on a large scale, and observe COVID-appropriate behaviour as the disease is still prevalent.

This year, 'Holika Dahan' is being observed on Thursday, and 'Dhulivandan' and 'Rangpanchami' - during which people apply colours to each other - will be celebrated on March 18 and 22, respectively.

"Holi/Shimga is celebrated on a big scale throughout Maharashtra. The festival should possibly be celebrated without crowding and by observing COVID-appropriate behaviour given the coronavirus situation," the state Home department said in a circular.

The government said Dhulivandan and Rangpanchami should be celebrated in a simple manner to ensure the coronavirus infection does not spread.

The government also asked people against taking 'palkhi' (palanquin) processions to households during the festival.

"Local administration should (instead) arrange for darshan (of palkhi) at the local temple," the government said.

The local administration should also ensure effective observance of the COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Since the last two years, all festivals in the state are being celebrated in a low-key manner in the wake of the pandemic.

Of late, Maharashtra has seen a dip in COVID-19 cases. It reported 237 fresh infections and two deaths on Wednesday, as per official figures.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Holi Maharashtra COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic Lockdown
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp