Never forget your motherland and mother tongue, Chief Justice advises Indian expats in UAE

NEW DELHI: Expats are advised and requested to not forget their motherland and mother tongue, said Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana on Thursday, adding that they should sustain and promote their culture, celebrate festivals, organise and join cultural events. The CJI and Justice Hima Kohli were felicitated by the Indian community in the UAE at the Indian Cultural and Social Centre, Abu Dhabi.

He further said that Indians constitute a major ethnicity in the UAE and are now completely integrated into the fabric of this society. Acknowledging the good relationship between India and the UAE, he said that Indians have contributed to the latter's development.

“All of you have significantly contributed to India’s development too. I remember that when Kerala had faced devastating floods, it was my Gulf brothers and sisters who were the first to send financial aid to the state,” he said.

Having discussed certain judicial issues with the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, the CJI noted that he has talked to the law ministry for certain extradition orders to be expedited.

“...Another is expediting Indian consular visits. In addition, we have also discussed implementation of awards of the judgements so benefit can be given. In family courts, certain legislations were made by the UAE government to protect the traditional voice of Indians who came from different parts and non-Muslims. They have created the courts and they are going to make and implement it. There are not sufficient translators,” the CJI said while discussing certain issues concerning the Indian diaspora.

He further spoke about establishing a legal assistance centre to help those in need of legal aid in India at the Indian Social and Cultural Centre. “The Indian Legal Services Authority will render all help and can be a nodal point between the poor and needy and the Centre. Strong bonds of friendship between the two nations are bound to flourish,” he added.