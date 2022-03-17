STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Priyanka Gandhi meets Uttar Pradesh leaders individually to discuss poll debacle

Priyanka Gandhi met several state leaders individually and sought their views on why the Congress failed to win people's confidence.

Published: 17th March 2022 03:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 03:38 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo | Shekhar Yadav)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday held discussions with party leaders from Uttar Pradesh to ascertain the reasons for the party's dismal show in the assembly elections.

The Congress contested in all 403 assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh but managed to win only two and garner a voteshare of 2.33 per cent, with 97 per cent of its candidates losing their security deposits.

The AICC general secretary, who spearheaded a spirited campaign focussed on women's issues in Uttar Pradesh, separately met state leaders Pramod Tiwari, Acharya Pramod Krishan, Satish Ajmani, Ajay Rai, Ajay Kumar Lallu and Virender Chaudhary. She also discussed with them the party's strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Priyanka Gandhi had held a joint meeting with state leaders on Tuesday, when she took the responsibility for the poll debacle. She will meet other state leaders individually in the coming days, party sources said.NNNN

Comments

