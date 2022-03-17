STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ruckus continues at Bihar Assembly over Nitish-Speaker spat over Lakhisarai incident

Sinha had abstained from the proceedings on Tuesday following a heated exchange with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday over the investigation into the Lakhisarai prohibition incident.

Published: 17th March 2022 04:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo | PTI)

By Ramashankar
Express News Service

PATNA:  Pandemonium prevailed in the Bihar Assembly for the second consecutive day on Wednesday even as Speaker Vijay Kumar Sinha reached the House to conduct the proceedings.

Sinha had abstained from the proceedings on Tuesday following a heated exchange with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday over the investigation into the Lakhisarai prohibition incident.

Nitish, too, hadn’t attended the proceedings on Tuesday.

As soon as the Assembly started the business for the day at around 11am, the opposition MLAs created a noisy scene inside the House demanding apology from the CM for “lowering the dignity of the Chair” and “insulting” the Speaker.

The Speaker first adjourned the House till 2pm and then from 2pm to 4.30pm due to the ruckus. When the House assembled for post-lunch session, the MLAs of the Left parties trooped into the Well and shouted slogans against the chief minister, who was away in his home district Nalanda. 

The Speaker was seen pleading with the MLAs to take their seats and telling them that only two days were left for Holi vacation.  

Earlier, Sinha informed the members that the chief minister told him on Tuesday he neither intended to lower the dignity of the Chair nor hurt him (Speaker).

“Let the ‘kala adhyay (dark chapter)’ be closed and the business restarted,” Sinha was heard as telling the members. On Tuesday, Nitish along with deputy CMs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, both from the BJP, had met Sinha to end the stalemate. 

“We want to know what agreement has been reached between the chief minister and the Speaker following Monday’s incident. After all, the ruling coalition has to run the government,” former chief minister Rabri Devi said.

Congress MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said what happened in the House on Monday had “never been witnessed in the history of Bihar”.

“It reflected that the democratic set up is under threat,” he added.

He claimed that a sense of political instability prevailed in Bihar. “The two major constituents of the ruling dispensation are fighting with each other, which shows all is not well within the NDA,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijay Kumar Sinha Bihar Assembly Nitish Kumar
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp