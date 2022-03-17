STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi awaits SC order to conduct Maharashtra Speaker poll

The governor had returned the government’s proposal for holding the Speaker election during the ongoing budget session, stating that the matter regarding the election is in the Supreme Court.

Published: 17th March 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2022 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  After the governor turned down its demand to hold  Speaker election, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has decided not to overrule the decision and to wait for the Supreme Court verdict in this regard. 

The Speaker post has been lying vacant for the last one year.

The governor had returned the government’s proposal for holding the Speaker election during the ongoing budget session, stating that the matter regarding the election is in the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had alleged the governor was biased against the ruling alliance.

“The governor is working like a BJP functionary. It should not happen. Governor holds the highest constitutional post in the state. But his office is serving the BJP’s interest. It is very unfortunate,” Patole said.

Sources in the government said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is ready to overrule the governor’s decision and call the Speaker elections.

“But Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sena leader Eknath Shinde and some Congress leaders are not in favour of overruling the governor’s decision. These leaders feel that if the governor’s decision is overruled, he may allege constitutional crisis and demand imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” said a senior minister.

Sources in Congress said they consulted senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhavi who had the opinion that the Aghadi should not be in a hurry.

“The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court soon and a decision will be taken after that,” said a Congress leader.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maha Vikas Aghadi Supreme Court Maharashtra Speaker poll
India Matters
Adithya Rao
Man who planted bomb at Mangaluru airport gets 20 years in jail
Poster of the film 'Pada'.(Photo | Facebook)
Maoist supporters elated as Malayalam movie ‘Pada’ conquers many a heart
Image used for representational purpose only.
Thanks to Russia-Ukraine war, fully built houses may cost 15% more
Gautam Adani (File photo)
Gautam Adani adds USD 49 billion wealth in 2021, higher than global billionaires

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp