Ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi awaits SC order to conduct Maharashtra Speaker poll

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

MUMBAI: After the governor turned down its demand to hold Speaker election, the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi has decided not to overrule the decision and to wait for the Supreme Court verdict in this regard.

The Speaker post has been lying vacant for the last one year.

The governor had returned the government’s proposal for holding the Speaker election during the ongoing budget session, stating that the matter regarding the election is in the Supreme Court.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had alleged the governor was biased against the ruling alliance.

“The governor is working like a BJP functionary. It should not happen. Governor holds the highest constitutional post in the state. But his office is serving the BJP’s interest. It is very unfortunate,” Patole said.

Sources in the government said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is ready to overrule the governor’s decision and call the Speaker elections.

“But Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, Sena leader Eknath Shinde and some Congress leaders are not in favour of overruling the governor’s decision. These leaders feel that if the governor’s decision is overruled, he may allege constitutional crisis and demand imposing President’s Rule in Maharashtra,” said a senior minister.

Sources in Congress said they consulted senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhavi who had the opinion that the Aghadi should not be in a hurry.

“The matter will be heard by the Supreme Court soon and a decision will be taken after that,” said a Congress leader.