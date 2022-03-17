Shah to visit Jammu, review security situation amid killings of panchayat members, off-duty security personnel

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be arriving in Jammu and Kashmir on March 18 for a two-day visit to review the security situation after the recent killings of panchayat members and off-duty security personnel. He will also be chief guest at the CRPF Raising Day on March 19.

Sources said Shah, who was earlier scheduled to visit Jammu on a one-day visit on March 19 to attend the CRPF Raising Day, has extended his stay by a day.

The DG of CRPF and top security officials will be present at the CRPF Raising Day parade in Jammu. This is the first time that the CRPF Raising Day is going to be held in J&K.

The paramilitary force has been involved in the fight against militancy. CRPF DG Kuldiep Singh has reached Jammu to review arrangements.

Sources said Shah will reviewing the situation in J&K with top security and intelligence officials during a security review meeting.

The security officials will brief him about the security situation in J&K, especially after the recent killings of panch and sarpanch and off-duty security men.

Three elected panchayat members have been killed by militants this month so far.

Three Lashkar militants killed in encounter

SRINAGAR: Three local Lashkar-e-Toiba militants were killed in an encounter in Nowgam area on the outskirts of Srinagar on Wednesday.

Police said the slain militants were involved in the recent killing of a PDP sarpanch.

The deceased militants were identified as Adil Nabi Teli, Shakir Ahmad Tantray and Yasir Ahmad Wagay.

The trio had been active since last year.

All the three slain militants were involved in the March 9 killing of Sarpanch Sameer Ahmad Bhat on Srinagar outskirts.