Sharad Yadav' LJD to merge with RJD on March 20

NEW DELHI: Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) is now slated to merge with Lalu Yadav's RJD on March 20 in New Delhi in a well thought-out political plan ahead of next LS elections in 2024.

The merger of Loktantrik Janata Dal, headed by former union minister Sharad Yadav, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is aimed at strengthening national base of RJD ahead of next Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The LJD is slated to merge with the RJD on March 20 in New Delhi at which Sharad Yadav-now not running in the pink of has health would announce this outlining the urgency of merger in context on national politics.

RJD sources that the merger will be carried out as part of Sharad Yadav's efforts to unite various offshoots of the erstwhile Janata Dal to take on the challenges of Bhartiye Janata Party nationwide. Sharad Yadav, who had contested unsuccessfully from Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency, had broke away the Rashtriye Janata Dal from JDU over some ideological differences emerged with Nitish Kumar.

Recently, Sharad Yadav told the media announcing the merger with the RJD that the merger was felt unavoidable to bring all scattered Janata parivar together to oust the BJP from power that has failed to meet the expectations of people in the country.

He said that the need of hour has come to unite all like-minded parties to build up a strong opposition. Be it known that Sharad Yadav's daughter also fought the 2020 assembly elections in Bihar on the ticket of RJD unsuccessfully.