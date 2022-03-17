STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Worker dies at Dalmia Cement's Bokaro plant, protests on alleging murder

The protesting workers at the plant in Balidih police station area alleged that he was beaten to death at the workers' camp by officials of the contractor firm.

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

BOKARO: A contractual worker died at the Bokaro plant of Dalmia Cement in Jharkhand, leading to protests.

The protesting workers at the plant in Balidih police station area alleged that he was beaten to death at the workers' camp by officials of the contractor firm.

However, Dalmia Cement said the worker died due to a "mishap", refusing to share details of the incident that caused the death.

The incident happened on Tuesday night and the protesters alleged that another worker is still missing.

Bokaro's Superintendent of Police Chandan Kumar Jha said the matter is being investigated.

A spokesperson of the company said, "We regret to inform that an unfortunate incident happened at the workers' camp of our Bokaro plant in Jharkhand has led to the death of a contractual labourer, Nagendra Yadav. The incident occurred on Tuesday at 10 pm. As soon as we received the information about this mishap, we rushed Mr Yadav to the BGH Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."

Asked about the details of the "mishap", the spokesperson said the company was not in a position to provide further details and the matter has been brought to the notice of local police, who have started an investigation.

"We are fully cooperating with the investing agencies and law enforcement. We express our condolences to the family of the deceased and we will work with the contractor, Durga Enterprises to extend all due support to the bereaved family," the spokesperson said.

"We at Dalmia Bharat accord the highest priority to maintain internal harmony and a healthy working environment and will work with our contractors towards ensuring that such untoward incidents do not happen in the future," the spokesperson added.

The agitating workers have stopped cement loading work in protest against the incident.

