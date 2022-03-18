15 injured as truck rams into e-rickshaw in West Bengal's Malda
MALDA: Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said.
The condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical, a police officer said.
The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua.
They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said.
All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured.
They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.