15 injured as truck rams into e-rickshaw in West Bengal's Malda

Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in Bengal's Malda.

Published: 18th March 2022 03:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 03:44 PM   |  A+A-

Accident

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MALDA: Fifteen people, including six children, squeezed into an e-rickshaw were injured after a truck rammed into the vehicle from behind in West Bengal's Malda district on Friday, police said.

The condition of four children and the e-rickshaw driver is stated to be critical, a police officer said.

The accident took place on National Highway 34 near Narayanpur Mission Road in Malda police station area when 14 people from Bihar's Kishanganj were going to a dargah in Pandua.

They had hired the e-rickshaw at Malda Town railway station for a round trip at Rs 500, he said.

All the 14 passengers and the e-rickshaw driver have been injured.

They were initially admitted to a private hospital, and later shifted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, the officer said.

