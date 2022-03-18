Amit Shah says need to expand trade with neighbours

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that trade corridors are important, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India needs to expand trade with neighbouring countries.

“We face different challenges and opportunities at our land borders with seven countries (China, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh),” he said at the 10th Foundation Day of the Land Ports Authority of India.

Shah also called for the need to strengthen cultural relations and people-to-people contact with neighbouring countries and said “there is bonding among the people as much of these areas were part of India before 1947”.

Shah said India’s 15,000 km-long borders with Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan offer different challenges at every 50km.

“There is hardly any country in the world which has so many challenges along their land borders. Also, there is hardly any country which has so many opportunities that India has along its land border,” Shah said.