STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amit Shah says need to expand trade with neighbours

Stating that trade corridors are important, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India needs to expand trade with neighbouring countries.

Published: 18th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Stating that trade corridors are important, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said India needs to expand trade with neighbouring countries.

“We face different challenges and opportunities at our land borders with seven countries (China, Pakistan, Bhutan, Myanmar, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh),” he said at the 10th Foundation Day of the Land Ports Authority of India. 

Shah also called for the need to strengthen cultural relations and people-to-people contact with neighbouring countries and said “there is bonding among the people as much of these areas were part of India before 1947”.

Shah said India’s 15,000 km-long borders with Afghanistan, China, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Pakistan offer different challenges at every 50km.

“There is hardly any country in the world which has so many challenges along their land borders. Also, there is hardly any country which has so many opportunities that India has along its land border,” Shah said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp