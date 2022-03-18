STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam CID arrests education department officer on corruption charges

An education department officer in Assam was arrested by CID on Friday on charges of corruption, police said.

Published: 18th March 2022 02:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 02:58 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

NAGAON: An education department officer in Assam was arrested by CID on Friday on charges of corruption, police said.

The state government employee in the block elementary education office of Batadrava was apprehended from his residence under the Dhing Police Station limits in Nagaon.

"The person was arrested by sleuths of Criminal Investigation Department and taken to Guwahati," a senior officer of the police station said.

The education department officer was allegedly involved in corruption in his office, he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Assam CID
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp