STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dalai Lama makes first public appearance after over two years

Dalai Lama said that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor.

Published: 18th March 2022 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

DHARAMSHALA: Making his first public appearance after over two years since the outbreak of Covid, the Dalai Lama on Friday said that he is in good health and can "even play boxing with the doctor".

While addressing a gathering, he also gave a short teaching from the Jataka Tales.

This was followed by a ceremony for generating the bodhichitta (semkye) at the main Tibetan temple Tsuglakhang here.

The Dalai Lama said that he was scheduled to go to Delhi for a regular medical checkup but he did not go because "he is in good health and can even play boxing with the doctor".

Thousands of Tibetans, including monks and members of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), were part of the gathering.

The CTA operates under the "Charter of the Tibetans In-Exile" Tenzing Jigme, a CTA member, said, "This is a very beautiful day and we are getting to see his Holiness for more than two years. One of the most fortunate things about today is that His Holiness said that he is fine and he is healthy so we pray for his long life. So we are really feeling happy and blessed to see his Holiness fine."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dalai Lama
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp