‘Detained Kashmir scribe Fahad Shah is an anti-national element under cover of journalism’: Cops

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Fahad Shah, Kashmir-based journalist and editor of local news magazine and online portal The Kashmir Walla, who has been under detention since February 4 and recently booked under stringent Public Safety Act (PSA), is accused in the PSA dossier of being an “anti-national element under the cover of journalism”. The dossier further alleged that “good governance hardly finds mention in his stories”.

The dossier prepared by SSP Srinagar alleged that Fahad was having radical ideology right from his childhood. “… Being a prominent journalist by profession, your approach has been based on creating a rift between the groups of law abiding masses. There have been many occasions when you have promoted separatism through articles, tweets and social media posts, thus clearly trying to advance your own radical ideology.”

Fahad was booked under PSA on March 14. Under the Act, a person can be put behind bars without trial for up to two years.

Thirty-three-year-old Fahad was arrested in three cases and granted bail in two cases by the court.

“Through your online news portal (thekashmirwalla.com) you are continuously propagating stories in a particular selective narrative which is in line with the ISI/separatist propaganda. Over the last two years you have followed a selective/ particular pattern of disseminating anti-India sentiment in a very subtle manner mostly though some of the stories are brazenly provocative as well,” alleged the dossier.