Don’t sever ties with motherland: CJI Ramana to Indian expats in UAE

Indians living abroad should remain in connect with their country and become representatives of their rich culture, Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana said on Thursday.

‘‘Expats are advised and requested to not forget their motherland and mother tongue. They should sustain and promote their culture, celebrate festivals, organise and join cultural events,” Ramana said at Indian Cultural and Social Centre, Abu Dhabi where the CJI and Justice Hima Kohli were felicitated by the Indian community.

Indians constitute a major ethnicity in the UAE and Indians are now completely integrated into the fabric of this society, he said. Acknowledging the cordial ties shared by New Delhi and Abu Dhabi, Ramana said Indians have contributed to UAE’s development.

“All of you have significantly contributed to India’s development too. I remember that when Kerala faced devastating floods, it was my Gulf brothers and sisters who were the first to send money aid to the state,” he said.

Regarding judicial issues pertaining to the two countries, the CJI highlighted the pending extradition orders which need to be expedited, transfer of sentence of prisoners and other related matter.

“…Another is expediting Indian consular visits. In addition, we have also discussed implementation of awards of the judgements so benefit can be given.

‘‘In family courts, certain legislations were made by the UAE government to protect the traditional voice of Indians who came from different parts and non-Muslims. They have created the courts and they are going to make and implement it. There are not sufficient translators,” he said.