Faction wars at Uttarakhand Congress continue as Harish rawat now jumps into fight

By Express News Service

DEHRADUN: Factionalism in the Uttarakhand unit of Congress has reared its head with two camps trying to instal their candidate to head the opposition party.

The turf war started soon after PCC chief Ganesh Godiyal resigned after party president Sonia Gandhi asked the state party chiefs of five states to resign earlier this week.

“This has started tussle between the factions, especially Harish Rawat and Pritam Singh camps to install their people at the key position in the state organisation of the party. It is going to be uglier than ever if Harish Rawat refuses to give space to others,” said a party insider.

Rawat has been projecting himself as the CM face indirectly but the central leadership had refused to give in. Earlier this week, the former chief minister claimed responsibility for loss of the party in Uttarakhand.

In a social media post, he had alleged that he was forced to contest from Lalkuwa where he knew his prospects were not bright.

Former party president Pritam Singh, who won from Chakrata, had said that leaders should not contest from any seat but focus on the seat where they have worked for five years.

There are two conflicting views in the party — one that suggests it is time to identify and promote new rung of leadership and the other which still swears by his experience which, some say, lead to the Congress tally going up from 11 seats to 18.