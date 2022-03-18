STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flesh trade racket busted in Goa; 1 held, TV actress among 3 women rescued

The Crime Branch said the 26-year-old accused was arrested when he arrived on March 17 along with the three women.

Published: 18th March 2022 01:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 01:38 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa Crime Branch on Friday said it has arrested a Hyderabad-based man and rescued three women, including a television actress, after busting a prostitution racket at Sangolda village near Panaji.

A press release issued by the Crime Branch said two of the rescued women, including the TV actress, are from Virar near Mumbai, while the third one hails from Hyderabad.

"Information was received by the Crime Branch that a person named Hafiz Syed Bilal was involved in prostitution activities and accordingly a trap was laid," the police said.

After verifying the information, the Crime Branch laid a trap during which the accused, who hails from Hyderabad, finalized a deal on payment of Rs 50,000 near a hotel at Sangolda village, the release said.

The Crime Branch said the 26-year-old accused was arrested when he arrived on March 17 along with the three women, aged between 30 to 37 years, who were rescued.

