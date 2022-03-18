STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Hectic parleys in Congress to avert leadership crisis post assembly polls debacle; Rahul meets Bhupinder Singh Hooda

According to sources, the two discussed plans to restructure and strengthen the party necessitated by the disastrous performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states. 

Published: 18th March 2022 03:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  After the much-hyped meeting of dissident leaders, known as the group of 23 or G-23, on Wednesday, hectic parleys began among Congress leaders to ward off an organisational crisis with former party president Rahul Gandhi reaching out to senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

According to sources, the two discussed plans to restructure and strengthen the party necessitated by the disastrous performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states. 

Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, had attended Wednesday’s G-23 meeting held at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to Congress sources, Hooda wants the post of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. There is a possibility the charge is eventually given to his son Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, under a compromise formula. 

After meeting Rahul, Hooda attended yet another meeting of the G-23 at Azad’s place. Congress insiders said the party high command is considering offering organisational posts to Azad and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma to thwart a crisis. 

Meanwhile, Azad is likely to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

“Azad has sought time from Sonia Gandhi to convey G-23’s views on strengthening the party,” said a party leader. 

On the other hand, a section of Gandhi loyalists have stepped up their demand for disciplinary action against some G-23 members.

Following the comment of Kapil Sibal, one of prominent G-23 leaders, on the Gandhis, Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo called for his expulsion.

‘No action against Sibal’

Amid calls by Gandhi loyalists for action against  Kapil Sibal, who recently said Gandhis should step aside, Hooda told Rahul Gandhi such a step will be unacceptable to the G-23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhupinder Singh Hooda Rahul Gandhi Congress Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2022 Assembly Polls Assembly Polls 2022
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp