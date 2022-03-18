Hectic parleys in Congress to avert leadership crisis post assembly polls debacle; Rahul meets Bhupinder Singh Hooda

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After the much-hyped meeting of dissident leaders, known as the group of 23 or G-23, on Wednesday, hectic parleys began among Congress leaders to ward off an organisational crisis with former party president Rahul Gandhi reaching out to senior leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

According to sources, the two discussed plans to restructure and strengthen the party necessitated by the disastrous performance in the recently concluded assembly elections in five states.

Hooda, former chief minister of Haryana, had attended Wednesday’s G-23 meeting held at the residence of former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad.

According to Congress sources, Hooda wants the post of Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee chief. There is a possibility the charge is eventually given to his son Deepender Singh Hooda, who is a Rajya Sabha MP, under a compromise formula.

After meeting Rahul, Hooda attended yet another meeting of the G-23 at Azad’s place. Congress insiders said the party high command is considering offering organisational posts to Azad and deputy leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Anand Sharma to thwart a crisis.

Meanwhile, Azad is likely to meet party president Sonia Gandhi on Friday.

“Azad has sought time from Sonia Gandhi to convey G-23’s views on strengthening the party,” said a party leader.

On the other hand, a section of Gandhi loyalists have stepped up their demand for disciplinary action against some G-23 members.

Following the comment of Kapil Sibal, one of prominent G-23 leaders, on the Gandhis, Chhattisgarh health minister T S Singh Deo called for his expulsion.

‘No action against Sibal’

Amid calls by Gandhi loyalists for action against Kapil Sibal, who recently said Gandhis should step aside, Hooda told Rahul Gandhi such a step will be unacceptable to the G-23.