Maharashtra: Boy throws balloon at man on scooter, rider rams into, kills bicyclist

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 54-year-old man died after a boy travelling on a truck carrying wood for a Holi bonfire allegedly threw a water-filled balloon on a scooterist, which caused a chain of events resulting in a road accident, police in Palghar in Maharashtra said on Friday.

The incident happened on Thursday night in Agashi area of Virar and the deceased has been identified as Ramchandra Patel, an Arnala coastal police station official said.

"Patel's bicycle was hit by a scooter whose rider lost control of the vehicle after a boy on a truck carrying wood for a Holi bonfire threw a water filled balloon. Patel died on the spot. A probe is underway," he added.