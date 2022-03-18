Navy focusing on underwater warfare: Defence Secretary to Parliamentary panel

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian Navy is focusing on developing its underwater capabilities keeping in mind the rising significance of underwater warfare.

Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar told the Standing Committee on Defence that the navy is “working a lot” in this area. However, the committee noted that there has been lesser allocation of capital funds to the navy.

Kumar said the force is focusing on three focus areas unmanned aerial vehicles, unmanned underwater vehicles and underwater domain awareness.

“Similar to the increase in the importance of space warfare, the warfare below the surface of water will gain prominence,” he said.

The report of the standing committee tabled in Lok Sabha on Thursday mentions the deductions in the allocation of capital funds to the navy.

“Under Capital Head for FY 2022-23, navy’s projection is Rs 67,622.96 cr but the allocation to be made is Rs 47,590.99 cr.”

“There was a deduction in allocating funds for capital expenditure in 2021-22 under the revised estimate where the projection of navy was Rs 50,011.38 cr against which an allocation of Rs 46,021.54 crore was made, hence, Rs 3,989.84 cr short of demand,” the committee noted.