Pramod Sawant to take over as Goa CM yet again as he edges past party colleague Vishwajit Rane

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Goa’s acting chief minister Pramod Sawant is all set to take oath for the second time after March 20.

While former health minister Vishwajit Rane was doing the rounds, party insiders said Sawant’s case was sealed after BJP won 20 out of the total 40 seats under his leadership.

Rane, moreover, was with the Congress before he joined the BJP in 2017 after the grand old party failed to form the government in Goa.

Sources in BJP said that the central party leadership decided to go with a loyal party leader in Sawant.

“Rane tried hard with some BJP and non-BJP MLAs but he could not succeed. The reason is the BJP has got 20 seats while three Independents too already extended support to it to form the government. Therefore, BJP is not in need of any outside support that would have forced it to change the leadership,” said a party insider.

The buzz was further confirmed when an irritated Rane brushed aside media queries about his CM ambition.