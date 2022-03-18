Ranchi Diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

Edible products made by women bag prize

Edible products made by women self-help groups (SHGs) in Jharkhand, under the brand name Palash, has bagged the first position in food products at the Saras Ajeevika Mela 2022 in Noida Haat which was concluded recently. The brand Palash was launched by Chief Minister Hemant Soren in 2020 and at present there are over 65 items, including edibles, sanitiser, essential oils, honey and tribal jewellery, produced by women. Products of Palash are also available on e-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Amazon and Reliance.

State government hikes elephant attack aid

Jharkhand, which ranks third in the country in terms of human fatalities due to elephant attacks, will be raising compensation for the victim’s family. State transport and tribal welfare minister Champai Soren, replying to a question in Jharkhand Assembly, informed that the forest department has already submitted a proposal to increase the compensation amount for death due to elephant attack. The forest department, according to officials, has proposed to increase the amount from the existing `4 lakh to `6.5 lakh. As per data furnished by the Union environment ministry, Jharkhand reported 74 deaths due to elephant attacks in 2020-21 while Odisha led the chart with 93 deaths followed by Assam (91). There were 462 such deaths in total reported across the country.

Dhoni opens his farmhouse for public

Former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has announced that his farm house in Ranchi will remain open for 3 days on March 17, 18 and 19 as part of Holi weekend. One can visit the farm house located at Sembo on the outskirts of Ranchi and also indulge in shopping vegetables and strawberries being produced here. The sporting star produces strawberries, which are being cultivated in two and a half acres, and various vegetables, which are spread across the 48-acre farmland. Besides, milk production, and other animal husbandry activities are also taken up including horse rearing.

Deoghar Airport ready to start operations

Deoghar, the temple city of Jharkhand, is now ready to be connected with the rest of the country with a new airport, the construction of which has been nearly completed by the Airports Authority of India. Spread over 650 acres, the Deoghar Airport is the second in the state after Ranchi. The airport’s design is inspired from the architecture of Baba Baidyanath temple, tribal art, handicraft and local sites. Equipped with modern facilities, the airport will have six check-in counters and handle 200 passengers. Solar energy and water harvesting are also part of the development.

