STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Shivraj Singh Chouhan breaks Raman Singh's record to become longest-serving BJP CM

This year's Holi is special for Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he has achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving BJP chief minister.

Published: 18th March 2022 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2022 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: This year's Holi is special for Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as he has achieved the distinction of being the longest-serving BJP chief minister.

On Thursday, he broke a record which had been held by former Chhattisgarh chief minister Raman Singh.

While Raman Singh, who was chief minister for three consecutive terms, remained in the post for fifteen years and ten days, 63-year-old Chouhan has now surpassed him.

The Madhya Pradesh CM's tenure, however, has not been unbroken: he was out of power for fifteen months as Congress formed government under Kamal Nath's leadership after the 2018 Assembly polls.

As far as Madhya Pradesh is concerned, Chouhan has another record under his belt.

On November 19, 2015, when he completed ten years in office, he became the first non-Congress chief minister of the state to do so.

Then he went on to become the longest-serving chief minister of MP by breaking the record of Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh who had ruled from 1993 to 2003.

Chouhan became chief minister for the first time on November 29, 2005, after BJP leaders Uma Bharti and Babulal Gaur had to step down in a span of two years following controversies.

He quickly consolidated his position and led the party to victories in 2008 and 2013 Assembly elections.

But in the next election, the BJP fell short of the majority mark by a whisker and Chouhan resigned on December 12, 2018, making way for Congress' Kamal Nath.

Nath, however, had to step down on March 20, 2020, after his government was reduced to minority as Jyotiraditya Scindia quit Congress and his loyalist MLAs resigned.

Three days later, Chouhan became chief minister for the fourth time.

At present he seems to be firmly in saddle, but whether he will lead the party in 2023 elections is an open question as a rival has emerged in the shape of Union Civil Aviation Minister Scindia.

State BJP spokesperson Pankaj Chaturvedi said Chouhan's biggest asset is his humbleness.

"He is a successful CM because he works for people by remaining in their midst. He works for people's welfare day in and day out," Chaturvedi added.

Chouhan celebrated Holi on Friday at his official residence here, greeting people with his wife Sadhana by his side.

The chief minister smeared `gulal' colour on visitors' faces and was also seen dancing and singing Holi songs.

He also planted a sapling at the Smart City Park.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan​ Madhya Pradesh Madhya Pradesh CM Raman Singh BJP
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Social media overdose: Digital de-addiction centres for kids soon
Soji Joseph and Diya Joseph with their children Liz Maria, Jais Joseph and Chris Joseph. (Photo | ENS)
Put off by 'puttu', nine-year-old tears apart Kerala breakfast dish in school essay

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp