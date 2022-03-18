We continue to function: India's Ukraine mission 

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Indian embassy in Ukraine, which is temporarily operating from Warsaw, on Friday advised Indians still stuck in the war-torn country to contact it for any assistance.

India relocated its embassy in Ukraine to Poland a few days back in view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine.

At present, the embassy is operating from Warsaw, the capital of Poland. In a fresh advisory, the embassy said it continues to function and can be contacted through email cons1.kyiv@mea.gov, and 24X7 helpline for any assistance.

"The Embassy of India continues to function and can be contacted through email cons1.kyiv@mea.gov.in and the following 24X7 helpline numbers on WhatsApp for assistance: +380933559958, +919205290802, +917428022564," the embassy said.

External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing on Thursday that there are 15 to 20 Indians who want to leave Ukraine now and that Indian authorities are extending help to them.

"Our assessment is that there are 15 to 20 people who want to leave now, there are other people who do not want to leave now and we are extending help to them as much as possible," he said.

"There is a war going on now, but we will continue to do as much as we can to find a way to evacuate them," he added.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar this week told Parliament that the government has ensured the safe return of 22,500 Indians from Ukraine.