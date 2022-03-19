STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
17 injured in clash between two Dalit groups in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh

Sticks, sharp-edged weapons and country-made firearms were used in the clash that erupted between two Dalit groups.

Published: 19th March 2022 02:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 02:13 PM   |  A+A-

Blood

For representational purposes

By PTI

BAMOH: At least 17 persons, including women and children, were injured in a clash between two Dalit groups, in which country-made firearms were used, at a village in Madhya Pradesh's Damoh district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place late on Friday night at Ajni Ki Taparia village, under Batiagarh police station area, about 35 km from the district headquarters, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Shiv Kumar Singh said.

Sticks, sharp-edged weapons and country-made firearms were used in the clash that erupted between two Dalit groups, he said.

At least four persons sustained bullet injuries in the attack, he said, adding that the victims, some of them critically wounded, are undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The fight was a result of an old enmity between the two groups, he said.

Offences have been registered against 17 persons in connection with the violence and further probe is underway, the official said.

