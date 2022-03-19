STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Angadiya extortion case: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi moves court seeking pre-arrest bail

The police had recently shown him as a wanted accused in the case after his name surfaced during the investigation.

Published: 19th March 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Gavel

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi has moved the sessions court seeking pre-arrest bail in connection with an extortion case registered against him by the Mumbai police's crime branch based on a complaint lodged by angadiyas.

The police had recently shown him as a wanted accused in the case after his name surfaced during the investigation.

Deputy commissioner of police Tripathi, through his lawyer Aniket Nikkam, filed the pre-arrest bail plea earlier this week.

The matter will come up for hearing on March 24.

"The IPS officer has been falsely implicated in the case. His name was not there in the FIR," Nikkam said.

There is no reason for Tripathi to extort money from angadiyas.

This was an attempt to malign his image, he claimed.

An inspector, an assistant inspector and a sub-inspector attached to LT Marg police station in south Mumbai have been arrested in the case so far.

The trio is currently in judicial custody.

As per the complaint lodged by angadiyas, the accused officials had allegedly extorted money from them on several occasions in December by threatening to tip off the Income Tax department about their cash movements and business activities.

The angadiyas' complaint was probed by Additional Commissioner of Police (South Region) Dilip Sawant on the directions of then commissioner Hemant Nagrale.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Angadiya Extortion Case Saurabh Tripathi
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp