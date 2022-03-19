STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Biren Singh, BJP MLA rush to Delhi again; Manipur CM name likely to be known soon

Manipur caretaker CM N Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh, who were seen as contenders for the CM's post  left for the national capital after being summoned by the party top brass.

Published: 19th March 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

N Biren Singh

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (File | PTI)

By PTI

IMPHAL: Manipur caretaker Chief Minister N Biren Singh and senior BJP MLA Th Biswajit Singh, who were seen as contenders for the CM's post after the saffron party returned to power for the second time in a row, on Saturday left for Delhi in separate flights to meet the central leaders, sources said.

The two leaders left for the national capital after being summoned by the party top brass and who will be the chief minister this time is likely to be known by Sunday, BJP sources said.

After the election results were announced, Biren Singh, Th Biswajit and BJP state president A Sharda Devi had gone to Delhi on March 15 amid reports of "groupism" within the party and returned to Imphal on March 17.

Social media was abuzz with speculations about which one of the two will become the next chief minister. The decision will be made by the BJP Parliamentary Board.

The BJP returned to power in the insurgency-affected Manipur, picking up 32 seats in a house of 60.

It had managed to form a government in 2017 despite having just 21 seats compared to Congress's 28 by joining hands with two local parties - NPP and NPF.

However, this time around, the BJP contested alone and managed to win a majority on the plank that a vote for the party would bring peace to the troubled state, both in the valley and the hills where tribals hold the ground.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biren Singh BJP Manipur
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | AFP)
COVID-19: Kerala revokes special leaves to employees
Poster of the film 'The Kashmir Files'. (Photo | Vivek Agnihotri Twitter)
MP IAS officer tweets about The Kashmir Files; BJP demands action against him
Deer dies of anthrax on IIT-Madras campus, outbreak suspected
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Scrap arrivals surge as gold crosses Rs 50,000-mark to 18-month high

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp