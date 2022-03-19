STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Biren Singh, Thongam Biswajit in Delhi again as suspense on next Manipur CM continues

Published: 19th March 2022 05:53 PM

Manipur CM N Biren Singh (L) and minister Thongam Biswajit Singh (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the suspense on who will become Manipur’s next Chief Minister continues, caretaker CM N Biren Singh and former minister Thongam Biswajit rushed to Delhi on Saturday on being summoned by the party’s central leadership.

BJP sources said they went in separate flights from Imphal. This is the second time in five days that the BJP leadership summoned the duo to Delhi.

During the earlier visit on Tuesday, Manipur BJP chief A Sharda Devi had accompanied the duo. They had then travelled by a chartered flight and returned to Imphal two days later.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, who have been appointed as the BJP’s observer and co-observer respectively for Manipur, are likely to arrive in the state on Sunday.

They will meet all BJP MLAs and share their feedback with the party’s central leadership. The name of the CM candidate is expected to be announced thereafter.

The visit of the two Union ministers has been delayed due to Holi – Yaoshang in Manipur. It is celebrated for five days in the state.

Upon his arrival in Imphal from New Delhi on Thursday, Biswajit – the state’s seniormost BJP MLA in terms of association – had stated that a colourful day would be coming to Manipur along with the colourful festival.

